National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRI. Barclays dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.21.

Shares of TRI opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.60. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $112.84 and a 12-month high of $152.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $11,438,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

