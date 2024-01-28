Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

View Our Latest Report on MUR

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.