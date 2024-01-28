Multichain (MULTI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.62 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. Multichain has a market cap of $51.45 million and approximately $31.62 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multichain token can now be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00006609 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded up 77.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Multichain

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

