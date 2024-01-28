Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

MTL opened at C$15.64 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTL. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark set a C$19.50 price objective on Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.97.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Further Reading

