MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.93

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.93 and traded as high as C$58.57. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$57.96, with a volume of 18,841 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on MTY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
