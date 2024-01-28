MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $568.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $549.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

