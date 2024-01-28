MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,547 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.