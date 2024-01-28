Morgan Stanley Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average of $439.50. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

