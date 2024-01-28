Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Announces Dividend Increase – €1.60 Per Share

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of €1.60 ($1.74) per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mondi Trading Up 2.2 %

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,492.50 ($18.96) on Friday. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,290.94 ($16.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,761.10 ($22.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,465.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,374.78. The firm has a market cap of £6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 995.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Mondi alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philip Yea bought 2,500 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.34) per share, for a total transaction of £38,050 ($48,348.16). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,532 shares of company stock worth $3,850,967. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.