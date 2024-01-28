Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,517,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.