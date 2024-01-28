Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,517,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

