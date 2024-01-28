Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.14. 9,517,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.