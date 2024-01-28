Modiv Industrial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 255.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDV opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.36.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.17). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modiv Industrial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modiv Industrial



Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

