MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,359 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.04. 435,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,068. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.69 million. Research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDXG. Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Rice Doug bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

