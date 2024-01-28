Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.26%.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $240.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Middlefield Banc Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

