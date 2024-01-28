Meyer Handelman Co. Has $3.23 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

GEHC stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.