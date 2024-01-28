MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 9th

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

MetroCity Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. MetroCity Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

Insider Transactions at MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $281,773.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,338,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,900.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $281,773.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,204,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $446,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.