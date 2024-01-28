Meter Governance Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $64.35 million and approximately $487,100.38 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00006805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,937,365 coins and its circulating supply is 22,305,858 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,937,365 with 22,305,858 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.85195594 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $455,668.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.