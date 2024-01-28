Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $450.00 at Raymond James

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $394.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $396.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

