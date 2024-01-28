Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $394.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $146.95 and a one year high of $396.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at $29,796,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

