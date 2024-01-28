MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.