MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.