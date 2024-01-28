Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.35%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

