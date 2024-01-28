Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.92

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.92 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 55475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$239.94 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of C$140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.7778723 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
