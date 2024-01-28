mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.81

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.81 and traded as high as C$3.95. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 12,150 shares.

mdf commerce Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.82.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.45 million. mdf commerce had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

