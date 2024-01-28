McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.83.

NYSE MCD opened at $292.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.47. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

