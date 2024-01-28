McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

