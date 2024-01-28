Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 25,159 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 2,140,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,773,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,485,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 1,365,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,511. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.