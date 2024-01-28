Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.11 Million in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $10,859,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $2,304,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $1,929,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $1,330,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $457,000.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN traded up 0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 50.65. The company had a trading volume of 364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,974. The business has a 50-day moving average of 48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 53.40.

SharkNinja Announces Dividend

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.