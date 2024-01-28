Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of XPEL worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in XPEL by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 28.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,664. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56. XPEL had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.51 million. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About XPEL



XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

