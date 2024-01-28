Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $48.79 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Hershey worth $48,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,651 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 79.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.80. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

