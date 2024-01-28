Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Booking worth $467,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,519.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,391.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,149.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

