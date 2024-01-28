Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $114,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $501.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $510.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.03.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

