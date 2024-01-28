Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.54. 104,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,754. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $289.17. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 166.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 98.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total transaction of $2,980,615.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,471,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,773,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total transaction of $2,980,615.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,471,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,773,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

