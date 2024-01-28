Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.30.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Mattel by 833.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 238.0% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 193.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Mattel by 30.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

