Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Trading Down 4.6%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.36. 202,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 568,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Mativ Stock Performance
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.20 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Mativ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.70%.
Institutional Trading of Mativ
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Mativ Company Profile
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
