Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.34.

MTCH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 6,789,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,045,375. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

