Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.40. 724,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

