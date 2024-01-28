Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.88.

NYSE DOOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 177,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

