Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $555.00 at Raymond James

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $505.00 to $555.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

MLM stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $501.60. The stock had a trading volume of 173,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,169. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $510.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

