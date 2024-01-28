Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Weak Earnings

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 75,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 229,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 375,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,997.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,907,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.84.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

