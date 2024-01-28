Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $42,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

