MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $28.01 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $600,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MarineMax by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

