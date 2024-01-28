Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $534.00

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 534 ($6.79) and traded as high as GBX 577 ($7.33). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 572 ($7.27), with a volume of 109,216 shares changing hands.

Manchester & London Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 535.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 472.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.89 million, a P/E ratio of 794.44 and a beta of 0.36.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

