MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Up 184.3% in January

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the December 31st total of 94,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

MAIA Biotechnology stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. MAIA Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.22.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $71,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

