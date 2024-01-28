Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in January

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MYTAY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.