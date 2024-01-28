Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up to $18.14

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $18.80. Macy’s shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 1,943,333 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

Get Macy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy’s Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.