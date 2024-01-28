Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given a C$17.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$17.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.45.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.23. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$19.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of C$283.31 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.3353659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

