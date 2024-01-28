Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,030,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 12,466,830 shares.The stock last traded at $1.63 and had previously closed at $1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,654,000 after buying an additional 30,446,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after buying an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.