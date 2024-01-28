Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,276 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Lucy Scientific Discovery were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSDI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 268,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery ( NASDAQ:LSDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

