LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

LSI Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. 236,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $407.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 38,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 227,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

